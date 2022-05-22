Keep it clean, Guardamar (Alicante) firms and businesses have been told

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 22:36

Caption: GUARDAMAR BYELAW: Industrial wastewater must reach specified standards Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

GUARDAMAR town hall intends to prevent industrial spills from polluting the town’s wastewater system.

Together with Hidraqua, responsible for the municipal water supply and main drainage, the town hall launched the initiative last April in its bid to reduce the industrial pollutants that reach the municipality’s treatment plant and prevent their negative impact on infrastructure.

Wastewater that did not comply with the quality stipulated in local byelaws could not be treated adequately, explained Guardamar’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez.

Firms failing to comply whose industrial wastewater exceeded the permitted limits faced fines, he warned.

