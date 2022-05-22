Keep it clean, Guardamar (Alicante) firms and businesses have been told

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 22:36
Caption: GUARDAMAR BYELAW: Industrial wastewater must reach specified standards
Photo credit: Guardamar town hall
Together with Hidraqua, responsible for the municipal water supply and main drainage, the town hall launched the initiative last April in its bid to reduce the industrial pollutants that reach the municipality’s treatment plant and prevent their negative impact on infrastructure.
Wastewater that did not comply with the quality stipulated in local byelaws could not be treated adequately, explained Guardamar’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez.
Firms failing to comply whose industrial wastewater exceeded the permitted limits faced fines, he warned.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
