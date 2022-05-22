Long-awaited repairs begin at La Caleta promenade in Cabo Roig, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 19:08
CABO ROIG: La Caleta promenade finally repaired
Photo credit: Asociacion de Vecinos de Cabo Roig y Lomas
The Paseo was badly damaged during the storms of September 2019 but work has only just begun, said the city’s new Infrastructure councillor Angel Noguera.
Two bouts of storms in less than a fortnight caused further damage in April, prompting the Cabo Roig y Lomas residents’ association to warn that the promenade was at serious risk of collapse.
As the promenade occupies part of the state-owned maritime strip, permission was needed from the Coastal authority Costas before work could begin, but although plans were drawn up in April 2021, the current local government’s predecessors did not submit them until January this year, Noguera said.
Costas’ authorisation for the €47,492 project arrived on March 1 and the repairs began on May 20.
The promenade will now be shored up with a 15-metre retaining wall faced with stonework of the same colour as the paving, in line with an assessment by the regional government’s Public Works department.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
