By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 19:18

Manchester City crowned Premier League champions 2021/22.

Manchester City have claimed the 2021/22 Premier League title for the second consecutive season.

Today, Sunday, May 22 was lined up to be one of the most thrilling final days of the English Premier League for many years. Leaders Manchester City were at home against Aston Villa, while second-placed Liverpool had a home match at Anfield versus Wolves.

One point separated the two sides going into today’s matches. Manchester City had a superior goal difference so Liverpool really needed to secure a victory if they were to reclaim their title. In a twist of fate, former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was in charge of Aston Villa.

The Etihad stadium is such a stronghold for Pep Guardiola’s side that to see Villa go two goals in front through Matty Cash and ex-Liverpool star, Philippe Coutinho, after 69 minutes was not really in the script. In a remarkable turnaround, Man City completed a stunning comeback, scoring three goals in five minutes to 3-2 ahead.

A second consecutive title went to City, as substitute Ilkay Gundogan netted twice, with Rodri notching one in between. Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners over Wolves but in the end, it meant nothing in relation to the title. Tottenham clinched the final Champions League spot by thrashing Norwich 5-0 at Carrow Road.

At the other end of the table, Leeds United secured a miraculous 2-1 away win over Brentford to keep the Elland Road club in the top-flight. Burnley join Watford and Norwich as the third club to be relegated, after losing 2-1 to Newcastle at Turf Moor.

