Max Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 18:20

Verstappen proved unstoppable today when he battled back from fourth place to with the Spanish Grand Prix. Verstappen has now taken the world championship lead.

Recovering from a half-spin, Verstappen went on to a spectacular win after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired. In a frenetic first half of the race, Verstappen cost himself second place by losing the rear end and careering across the gravel before mounting a remarkable recovery run.

The two Brits, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell produced two stunning drives to show Mercedes’ revival is back on track. Russell went on to finish third and Hamilton came in in fifth place.

Verstappen (born 30 September 1997) is a Belgian-Dutch racing driver and the 2021 Formula One World Champion. He competes under the Dutch flag in Formula One with Red Bull Racing. He is the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen.

Today’s race took place over 66 laps of the 4,675 kilometre motorsport race track, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The track has stands with a capacity of 140,700

The Grand Prix race is one of the oldest in the world, even celebrating its centenary in 2013. From modest beginnings as a product car race, it was interrupted by the First World War. The race then waited a decade for its second running.

In 1935 the Spanish Civil War brought an end to racing, but it was successfully revived in 1967 and has been a regular part of the Formula One World Championship since 1968 at a variety of venues.