By Tamsin Brown • 22 May 2022 • 10:12

Minimise the risk of injury while walking by avoiding these common mistakes.

As walking is such a simple form of exercise and can be done by almost anyone, people tend to overlook certain things. These common mistakes can lead to injury, pain and discomfort.

The benefits of walking are not to be underestimated. It is a low-impact, simple and effective exercise that strengthens our whole body.

However, this does not mean that it requires no preparation at all. Avoiding the mistakes below will help you to avoid injury and enjoy walking as much as possible.

Not drinking enough water

Hot weather makes us sweat more and get thirstier. We do not feel as thirsty in cold weather, but the body still needs hydration. It is important to replenish fluids, even if you are not thirsty.

Ignoring pain

There is a difference between a few creaky joints at the start of a walk and pain that actually limits exercise. If you regularly experience discomfort while walking, see a doctor. Perhaps you need insoles, which may also stop the pain from spreading elsewhere.

Overestimating your fitness

No matter how fit you were in the past, even if you did competitive sports, things change naturally over time. Overexerting yourself may lead to injury.

Using unsuitable footwear

You need appropriate clothing and footwear for walking. Wear shoes that you have already worn and do not cause chafing. A pair of trainers that fit well and provide support will be fine for a regular walk.

Being embarrassed to use sticks

Nordic walking sticks are very useful for people of all ages. They help you to keep your balance and stop you from having to put all of your weight on one leg, which is especially important if you have suffered an injury in the past.

