By Tamsin Brown • 22 May 2022 • 16:30

Orihuela prepares to celebrate World Environment Day with two weekends of activities. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

June 5 is the United Nation’s World Environment Day and Alicante’s Orihuela has organised a full programme of entertainment and activities for all.

To mark the occasion of World Environment Day, celebrated every year on June 5, the Department of the Environment of the Orihuela Town Hall has organised a series of activities to be held over the final weekend of May and the first weekend of June.

The activities planned for May 28 and 29 in the Orihuela Palm Grove include workshops, walks, inflatables, theatre, climbing walls and games.

On the weekend of June 5, there will also be performances and entertainment in La Aparecida (Plaza del Auditorio), Molins (Plaza de la Iglesia), La Murada (Plaza Obispo Almarcha), San Bartolomé (Parque de la Cruz) and on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca.

The World Environment Day activities are being held in collaboration with ADIS (Association of People with Functional Disabilities).

The Town Hall hopes to raise awareness of important environmental issues among children and adults alike. To see the full programme of activities, visit https://www.orihuela.es/orihuela-organiza-actividades-por-la-celebracion-del-dia-del-medio-ambiente/.

