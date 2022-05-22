Planning has been approved to finally finish La Manquita, Malaga’s Cathedral

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 18:57

After 240 years construction work has been given the go ahead this week by the government’s Culture Minister. This came about following calls from the Bishop of Malaga to put a sloping roof over the structure, which is was what the original architect, Diego de Siloe, intended.

Funding has yet to be agreed, it is thought it will cost in the range of €10m, and whilst the church will cover the majority of the bill, the government has said they will contribute.

The Cathedral was constructed between 1528 and 1782 in the Renaissance style. The Catholic Monarchs ordered the construction of the building known as La Manquita. It is one of the town’s most important monuments with the south tower and the main façade still unfinished. Located in the centre of the town the building sits where a mosque-Moorish quarter once existed.

Work began on the Cathedral in the first half of the 16th century, in the Gothic style, ordered by the Catholic Monarchs, and continued in the 17th and 18th centuries.

The northern tower is 84 metres high making this building the second-highest cathedral in Andalusia, the Giralda of Seville taking first place.

With its own gardens and a magnificent courtyard a visit is worthwhile. Audio tours are available in seven different languages. Tickets can be bought online or you can purchase tickets on the door.

Cathedral visits are from Monday to Friday 10.00 – 19.00. Saturday 14.00 – 18.00. Sunday 14.00 – 18.00. Last access is 45 minutes before closing.

For more information, visit the website: https://malagacatedral.com