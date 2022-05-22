Quality Label means that Huercal-Overa can help young people volunteer abroad

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 11:48

SOLIDARITY CORPS: Explaining procedures to young people in Huercal-Overa Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

HUERCAL-OVERA has obtained the EU’s European Solidarity Corps Quality Label.

This enables the town hall to act as an intermediary for young people wishing to volunteer for EU programmes while complying with the European Solidarity Corps’ principles and high quality standards, explained Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez.

“Huercal-Overa has been taking part in several European projects linked to education and training, improving employment prospects, volunteering, mobility between European counties and creating a European conscience,” Fernandez said.

“Belonging to the European Solidarity Corps is a great opportunity for the young people of this municipality,” he continued. “Huercal-Overa’s Quality Seal means they can now count on an organisation and backing that enables them to carry out all the formalities in their own town.”

