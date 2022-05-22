By Guest Writer • 22 May 2022 • 16:10

Spain a massive consumer of fish Credit: Evgeniy Isaev flickr

SPAIN is the largest employer in the fishing sector in the EU with an estimated 38,000 workers and it is known for the huge amounts of fish not only consumed but also exported around the world.

It is also a major importer of seafood generally and prior to Brexit was one of the countries purchasing fishing licences from UK based fleets.

Nowadays, there is an ever-increasing emphasis on sustainability, catch traceability and regulatory compliance and this is one of the major talking points due to be aired at the Navalia fair to be held in Vigo which runs from May 24 to 26 with some 500 exhibitors from 90 countries taking part.

Vigo which sits in Galicia is currently home to 357 fishing companies which generate more than €3 billion in turnover annually and whilst the exhibition covers many different aspects of shipbuilding and naval trade, the fishing industry will be particularly interested in various developments that will benefit their businesses.

Communications are an important part of the fishing puzzle as with fuel for these vessels skyrocketing from 40c to €1.20 per litre it is imperative that owners are able to be kept completely up to date with weather forecasts and also underwater movements of sholas of fish so that no fuel is wasted.

Spain has a fleet of some 8,000 commercial vessels, with the vast majority being used for fishing, from tiny boats seen off the shore of coastal towns to massive trawlers and all need to ensure that they are managed efficiently and cost effectively in order to continue to supply the consumer demand at home and abroad.

