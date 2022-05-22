The Arenales del Sol, Alicante, demolition mission is finally (almost) accomplished

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 20:41

LONG GONE: The Arenales del Sol hotel in its heyday Photo credit: Restaurante Gran Bahia

DEMOLISHING the hotel on the Arenales del Sol seafront began in October but is only now nearing completion.

The operation was preceded by months of preparation which required first removing almost two tons of asbestos from the hotel which was built in 1963 but had lain derelict for years.

A crushing machine is currently disposing of the mountains of remaining rubble while another fills the hotel’s former basement with sand.

Once the site has been cleared, a top layer of sand from the neighbouring El Altet beach will be added to the 6,000 square metres of recovered beach, in an operation which Spain’s Environment Ministry believes sets a pattern for similar projects elsewhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.