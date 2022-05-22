The Queen will not receive the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time in 70 years

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 16:49

It has been reported that, for the first time in 70 years, the Queen will not receive the salute from the Trooping the Colour parade and pass this honour to Charles, Prince of Wales.

The Trooping of the Colour which will take place in on Thursday, 2nd of June at St James Park, marks the Queen’s official birthday and as always, the streets are expected to be lined with crowds waving flags.

The Queen used to attend on horseback herself, but in recent years has travelled by carriage.

Instead, this year, the Prince of Wales, and the Princess Royal will ride in the parade as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards and the Blues and Royals.

Her Majesty still hopes to attend some of the ceremony, which starts four days of celebration to mark the Queen’s official birthday and Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier this month, HRH did not attend the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years, handing over the baton to Prince Charles and Prince William to act jointly at the event on her behalf.

The news comes as the 96-year-old monarch continues to entrust members of the Royal Family with increased responsibilities as she faces ‘episodic mobility problems’.

Her Majesty has however made three recent public outings this month, including attending the Windsor Horse Show, star-studded Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor and the opening of the Elizabeth Tube line, at each event appearing in good spirits.