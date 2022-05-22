The Society for the Protection of Animals in Benidorm have been awarded €40,000

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 17:20

The COVID pandemic has sadly led to a surge of abandoned animals, not just in the Alicante Province but in all of Spain.

According to the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE), the heartbreaking news is that 15 dogs are left to fend for themselves in Spain every hour.

That is why the phenomenal work of The Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants (Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas) is vital in giving abandoned animals the chance not just of finding a new home but, also in receiving essential veterinary treatment.

The Society is responsible for rescuing animals needing medical assistance, care and new homes within Benidorm. Fortunately, their fantastic work has been recognised by The Town Hall in Benidorm who have now awarded the charity €40,000 to continue their invaluable work.

Animal abandonment is no longer classed as a misdemeanor. With the new, tougher animal welfare laws it is now classed as a criminal offence which is punishable with fines and up to six months in prison.

For anyone looking to rescue a stray, listen to Onda Cero on Fridays at 11am. Onda Cero have teamed up with the charity and launched an adoption initiative called “Invisible Friends” which highlights the plight of abandoned animals.

Anyone wishing to help the charity, which is based at, Partida de Salto del Agua nº 60, 03503 Benidorm (Alicante) can call (+ 34) 96 585 62 68 or email [email protected]

Visiting times are Monday to Friday 10.00 – 14.00, afternoon visits are by appointment.