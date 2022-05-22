Torrevieja is preparing its beaches for those with reduced mobility

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 15:41

A recent influx of visitors to Torrevieja beaches recently has seen the Town Hall preparing its coastline in readiness for peak season.

Over the last couple of weeks the Local Authority has been running decking from the edge of the beach down to the beachfront for those in wheelchairs and people with reduced mobility. Along with pergolas for shaded areas, adapted showers have also been erected.

Torrevieja lies about 50 kilometres south of the city of Alicante and has a population of 87,901.

Originally a salt-mining and fishing village, Torrevieja is located between the sea and two large salt pink lakes known as Las Salinas de Torrevieja.

In the 18th century when Torrevieja was primarily for its fishing activity fishermen and sailors used the Torrevieja coast to take refuge in days of rough sea.

Until 1802 Torrevieja was simply home to an ancient guard tower a a few workers’ cottages. A year later the the movement of the salt product from La Mata to Torrevieja was authorised.

Fast forward to 1829 and the town was totally destroyed by an earthquake, but it didn’t take long for the salt production to be underway. It is now one of the largest salt exploitation sites in Spain and produces an average of 600,000 tons of salt per year.

Today salt still plays an important industry in Torrevieja is is a major employer. The Museum of Sea and Salt is still worth a visit today.