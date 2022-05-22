Victoria Beckham attempts to clear the air

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 16:23

Rumours are rife that tensions are growing between Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan with Victoria Beckham getting involved in an attempt to clear the air between the two.

Nicola Peltz probably better known as Brooklyn Beckham’s new wife and Mia Regan aka Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend are rumoured not to see eye to eye causing a bit of tension within the family.

Whilst Nicola and Mia appear to have eyes for the Beckham men it would seem that that is where the similarities end.

Speculation is rife that the two ladies are not getting along as they have not pictured together yet and rarely acknowledge each other on Instagram. They have been pushed together on family occasions, most recently at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in Palm Beach last month.

Nicola has been part of the Beckham family since she publically started dating Brooking in November 2019 with Mia and Romeo making their relationship official on Instagram just four months later.

Actress Nicola, is thought to have a net worth of $50 million. Her father Nelson Peltz is one of the wealthiest people in the USA. He has a net worth of approximately $1.8 million, but Nicola’s net worth comes from her movie roles

Model Mia, signed with the prestigious Storm Models is thought to have a hugely successful career whilst combining her studies. There are conflicting reports surrounding Mia’s net worth, but it is estimated to be between £600,000 and £1 million.

Brooklyn is the eldest of the Beckham children, Romeo being their second born.