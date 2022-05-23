Abandoned newborn baby rescued by police after truck driver alert

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 May 2022 • 16:01

Abandoned new-born baby rescued by police after truck driver alert Image: Twitter @guardiacivil

An alert by a truck driver on Saturday, May 22, resulted in the Guardia Civil rescuing a newborn baby that had been abandoned by its mother shortly after she gave birth.

According to the Guardia Civil tweet, the mother gave birth in the ruins of an old home before abandoning the child on a nearby pathway.

The mother, who is understood to be Swiss, hid the baby between some drums, still attached to the umbilical cord. Although the child was breathing normally it was said to be suffering from dehydration.

The officers who responded to the call thought the child might be dead as it was left in the blazing sun shine, however after checking its vital signs and getting a reaction, they notified the health services who quickly transferred the baby to a nearby hospital.

They have since confirmed that the child “was stable” and “he was recovering well.”

Duras declaraciones de nuestros compañeros de Alicante que rescataron a un recién nacido abandonado por su madre justo después de dar a luz. La madre ya ha sido detenida y el juzgado ha decretado su ingreso en prisión. #AllíDondeNosNecesites #Llama062 #guardiacivil pic.twitter.com/8OsW6Qjceg — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 23, 2022

The 39-year-old mother was arrested and remanded in custody for the alleged crime of child abandonment, after she was seen by the truck driver walking away with blood-stained legs and carrying a bundle of blankets in her arms. .

An Almoradí patrol found the woman, but she denied the witness account. After refusing to be checked by health authorities and refusing to cooperate, she was taken into custody.

The abandoned newborn baby, name Noa by hospital staff, has been placed under the care of the Generalitat Valenciana.

