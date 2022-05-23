Arrested: Worker at Costa del Sol hospital after a series of thefts from patients and staff

By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2022 • 13:46

According to Living on the Costa in June 2021 agents attached to the Theft Group of the Marbella Police Station began an investigation when a relative of a patient reported that a wallet had gone missing containing 700 euros.

Once officers investigated, they found that this was not an isolated incident and actually more reports were being received. So far 12 accusations have been made, but it is probable that there will be more reported in the coming months.

The 38 year old man who has been arrested had been working at the hospital for nearly a year and the police have said that it is possible he has committed similar thefts elsewhere, including previous hosptitals in the region that he has worked at in the past.

Cash, jewelry and even designer clothes are among the items reported stolen. The majority of the crimes took place in areas with restricted access such as the operating room, the observation room, locker rooms for workers and the rooms that patients were hospitalized in.

Police drew the connection to the alleged thief and the crimes when it was confirmed he was on shift on all the occasions that theft took place. Another clue that led the officers to suspect this particular employee is that on seven occasions he sold pieces of jewellery with different inscriptions and names, some names being foreign and assumed to be other victims, to a shop that buys gold in Malaga.

