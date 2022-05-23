By Joshua Manning • 23 May 2022 • 16:09

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple assassination attempts on Putin claims Ukraine's Defence Ministry Credit: Creative Commons

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there was an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after the Ukraine war began.

On Monday, May, 23, Kyrylo Budanov spoke in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency Pravda, claiming that there have been various failed assassination attempts on President Putin of Russia.

“There was an attempt to assassinate Putin. He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. (It was an) absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened. It was about 2 months ago.”

“I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity about this event, but it took place,” claimed Budanov.

The claims made by the head of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry comes just days after Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, whose credits include JFK and Platoon and followed the Russian President for two years claimed in a podcast that Putin had suffered from cancer and that he believed he had overcome the illness.

This not the only recent claim with regards to Putin’s health, with Gleb Irisov, a former military reporter for the Russian news agency TASS and former Russian army officer claiming that Putin suffers from schizophrenia.

