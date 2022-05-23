By Guest Writer • 23 May 2022 • 11:35

Medieval Art in the Museo de Bellas Artes, Sevilla Credit: Martin Beek flickr

EARLY Medieval Art in Spain at the Arts Society Benahavis is the last lecture of this season and takes place on Tuesday May 31.

The guest speaker will be the author and educator Professor Michelle Brown who will investigate a precious but less well-known part of Spanish history.

As readers will know from our local site at Baelo Claudia, Iberia was a very significant part of the prehistoric and Roman worlds.

Bordered by the Atlantic and the Mediterranean and full of natural resources it was much in demand and was well connected to international communication routes.

Following the crash of the super-power of Rome in the 5th Century, parts of Iberia were settled by the Vandals and Visigoths, the Franks, the Jews and the Moors as well as the Celts.

The architecture, archaeology, artefacts and arts of Spain before 1200 reflect this rich cultural medley with flavours as varied and characterful as its regional cuisines and landscapes.

The event is being held as usual at the Benahavis town hall and doors open at 5.30pm for a complimentary glass of wine with the lecture commencing at 6.30pm sharp.

Entry is free for members and guests will be welcome at a charge of €12 per person.

