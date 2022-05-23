Guardia Civil to the rescue as new-born is abandoned in Almoradi, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 23 May 2022 • 13:17
SAFE HANDS: New-born baby abandoned immediately after birth
Photo credit: Guardia Civil
They were alerted after a lorry-driver saw a woman with bloodied legs walking along a rural lane near an industrial estate, carrying a bundle of blankets.
Certain that he could see a baby’s foot amongst the coverings, he contacted the Guardia Civil who advised a nearby patrol.
They soon located the woman, who was apparently in good health and roundly contradicted the lorry-driver’s version. She also refused any assistance from paramedics alerted at the same time.
Unconvinced by her contradictory explanations, the Guardia Civil officers returned with the woman to the ruined house where she told them she had spent the night.
On the way there an officer spotted a pile of blankets hidden beside the road. When unwrapped these revealed a new-born baby, breathing and with the umbilical cord still attached.
He is now in hospital under observation, but in good health, and staff have named him Noa.
The authorities will now decide what is best for Noa but meanwhile his mother, a Swiss national, has been charged with abandoning a child.
