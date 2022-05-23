By Tamsin Brown • 23 May 2022 • 14:31

New shop for organic products opens its doors in Almuñecar. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The recently opened shop La Boutique Bío de Axelle, in Granada’s Almuñecar, sells a whole host of organic food and non-food items.

A new shop selling organic products, La Boutique Bío de Axelle, has just opened its doors in Almuñecar, in the province of Granada, Andalucia. Cecile Chaisy, who is of French origin and has lived in Almuñecar for 25 years, had the idea for the shop during the pandemic. She wishes to encourage people to consume products that are healthier, tastier and better for the environment.

What stands out most about the new establishment is its offer of organic fruit and vegetables, but it also sells a wide range of other products, including nuts, cosmetics, beer, wine and cleaning products.

Cecile’s new shop received a visit from the Almuñecar councillor for Commerce, Francisco Robles, on May 18. Robles had the opportunity to see her commitment to local and organic products first-hand.

La Boutique Bío de Axelle is in the central Plaza de la Constitución of Almuñecar and is open from 10am to 1.30pm from Monday to Friday and from 10.30am to 2pm on Saturdays. For enquiries, call 634194862.

