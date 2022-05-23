By Tamsin Brown • 23 May 2022 • 10:15

Red Cross hands out prepaid cash cards to vulnerable families in Nerja. Image: Nerja Town Hall

The Spanish Red Cross has given prepaid cash cards as financial assistance to families in situations of economic and social vulnerability in the town of Nerja, in the province of Malaga.

On May 19, the Nerja councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, reported that the Spanish Red Cross has given prepaid cash cards to eleven vulnerable families in Nerja and Maro so that they can meet basic needs for food, hygiene and cleaning.

Once delivered, the prepaid cash card can be used for one month and will be recharged for a maximum of three months. The amount granted will be proportional to the number of people in the family (€150 for one person, €200 for two or three people and €250 for four or more people).

Applications can be made at the Town Hall’s Registry Office. Once the assessment has been completed by the Community Social Services Centre, the Red Cross will issue the prepaid cash card. Those interested can visit the Red Cross headquarters on the ground floor of the Town Hall for more information.

