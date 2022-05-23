Russian soldier jailed for life after pleading guilty to murdering unarmed Ukrainian civilian

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 May 2022 • 15:18

Russian soldier jailed for life after pleading guilty to murdering unarmed Ukrainian civilianImage: @VenediktovaIV/ Twitter

The Russian soldier, who pleaded guilty to murdering an unarmed 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian after he shot through an open car window, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, is the first to be sentenced for war crimes in the conflict, after the 21-year-old Russian tank commander pleaded guilty to firing shots at am unarmed man on 28 February.

Appearing in court dressed in a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, Shishimarin showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

According to state prosecutors, he was one of four Russian troops who had stolen a private car as they tried to make their escape after coming under fire from Ukrainian forces. According to the testimony, Shishimarin was ordered by another serviceman to kill the civilian to stop him from raising the alarm.

Shishimarin fired several shots through the open window of the car with an assault rifle, killing the man just metres from his home.

In his testimony, he said: “I was ordered to shoot. I shot one (round) at him. He falls. And we kept on going.”

Throughout the war Russia has been accused of war atrocities and therefore this trial had huge significance not only for the country’s people, but also for the country’s supporter’s around the world confirming what many believe, that Russia’s army is murdering unarmed Ukrainian civilians.

