23 May 2022

Severe storms in Canada leave 5 dead, hundreds of thousands without power Image: - twitter StevenDelDuca

While Spain was basking in a heat-wave, severe storms were raging through Canada, leaving five dead and hundreds of thousands without power.

The storms, which battered Ontario and Quebec, resulted in: “Extensive damage to trees, power lines and buildings. There were also overturned cars reported as well as widespread power outages,” according to a weather summary for Ontario and the National Capital Region.

Thunderstorms that developed near Ontario on late Saturday, May 21 tracked over southern Ontario and into Ottawa leaving a trail of destruction.

More than 350,000 customers without power, and “many power outages continue today,” the agency said on Sunday. They added that many trees were uprooted, buildings damaged, roads left unpassable.

Incredibly intense storm in Ontario, Canada! 🇨🇦

Nearly 500 crews were mobilised on Sunday to try and deal with the storm damage, working to restore power to the more than 500,000 properties affected. According to reports at the peak of the storm, more than 550,000 homes were affected by power outages.

Authorities in the area say that it will be days before all power is restored and weeks before life gets back to normal. With many roads still impassable due to fallen trees and power lines, crews are being hampered in their efforts to reach areas affected by the power cuts.

As Severe storms leave hundreds of thousands without power in Canada, drought continues in parts of the US, along with record-breaking temperatures across Spain and the Indian subcontinent.

