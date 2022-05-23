Ukrainian refugee families robbed whilst sleeping in a Alicante host hotel

By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2022 • 17:37

Police have arrested a 22 year old man after two rooms where Ukrainian refugee families were staying were robbed. The thief allegedly entered both rooms at the Hotel Daniya in Avenida de Denia, Alicante through external windows whilst the victims, two women and their children slept.

According to Alicante Today, 27 families are being housed under a government program for Ukrainian refugees, which is being overseen by the Red Cross. Two of the 27 families stopping at the hotel were affected by the robbery.

The incident occurred around 4.30 in the morning whilst the two women and their children slept.

In the first room the thief entered, he managed to grab a tablet, mobile phone and a woman’s purse with cash, cards and several personal effects.

In the second room the thief allegedly woke a woman just as he was grabbing two mobiles, he managed to escape through the open window. The woman started screaming, which alerted other guests who quickly found out what had happened. Wearing just his socks the thief ran off.

Following this, several people left the hotel and, with the aid of a passing taxi driver, the police were called. The suspect, still shoeless, hadn’t managed to get far before being apprehended. Fortunately, all of the stolen items were recovered, with the exception of cash, which leads the police to believe there is an accomplice.

