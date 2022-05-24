By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 18:27

14 additional cases of monkeypox reported by UK Health Security Agency. Credit: Creative Commons

As of today, the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) has detected 14 additional cases of monkeypox in England who now have 70 confirmed cases.

As reported by the UK government, Public Health Scotland confirmed on Monday it had identified one monkeypox case, taking the total cases identified in the UK to 71.

As of 23 May, no cases have so far been identified in Wales or Northern Ireland.

Despite further cases being detected, the risk to the UK population remains low.

Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should immediately contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service.

A notable proportion of the cases identified to date have been among people who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these groups in particular to be aware of the symptoms.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser, UKHSA, said:

“We are continuing to promptly identify further monkeypox cases in England through our extensive surveillance and contact tracing networks, our vigilant NHS services and thanks to people coming forward with symptoms.”

If anyone suspects they might have rashes or lesions on any part of their body, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact NHS 111 or their local sexual health service as soon as possible – though please phone ahead before attending in person.

UKHSA health protection teams are contacting people considered to be high-risk contacts of confirmed cases and are advising those who have been risk assessed and remain well to isolate at home for up to 21 days. In addition, UKHSA has purchased supplies of a safe smallpox vaccine (called Imvanex, supplied by Bavarian Nordic) and this is being offered to identified close contacts of someone diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.