2-year-old girl killed in Malaga supermarket after locker falls on her

By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 20:59

Photo of an Andalucian emergency services ambulance. image: junta de andalucia

A 2-year-old girl has been killed after a locker fell on her in a Malaga supermarket.

According to health sources, and confirmed to ABC, a two-year-old girl died in Malaga this Tuesday, May 24, when a locker from a Carrefour supermarket fell on her. The 112 Emergencias number received a call at around 5pm, with a person informing them of an accident that had occurred in a supermarket on Calle Gordon, in the capital.

Sources close to the incident explained that the child was in the establishment with her family when the locker at the entrance fell on her and hit her. First responders managed to stabilise her enough to be transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga.

The little girl reportedly arrived in a very serious condition at the health facility, where, despite the health professionals doing everything possible, they were unable to save her. She was certified dead as a result of the strong blow to her head.

An investigation has subsequently been launched by the Local and National Police who attended the scene of the incident, to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

___________________________________________________________

