By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 10:47

AEMET maintains yellow alert for rains and potential storms in Valencian Community. Image: Erik Witsoe/ Unsplash

THE State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has maintained the yellow alert warning for rainfalls and potential storms in the south of Valencia, north of Alicante, on the coast of Castellón and the northern parts of the Valencian Community.

The AEMET yellow alert is for today, Tuesday, May 24, and has been established for between noon and midnight.

Spain’s weather agency has predicted rainfalls accumulating up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour and “rains locally strong and/or locally strong winds and/or hail less than 2 centimetres”.

According to AEMET, cloudy intervals will give way to showers in the second half of Tuesday, May 24 and the occasional storm may occur strongly in the south of Valencia, north of Alicante and inland Castellón.

“Coastal risks are predicted off the coast of Valencia and the north coast of Alicante, with a northeasterly wind that can be force 7 and with waves of 2 to 3 meters in height,” the agency said.

Maximum temperatures could drop by as much as 6 degrees, which is a significant drop considering temperatures on Monday, May 23 reached highs of 35.3, 34.9 and 34.8 in Elche, Xàtiva and Orihuela respectively.

AEMET stated that only Orihuela will reach 30 degrees today, while Elche will only hit 28 and Xàtiva may hit 29.

Today’s storms had been predicted by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency on Saturday, May 21, which said that the community could look forward to some days of record-breaking heat before the return of more storms by the middle of next week.

