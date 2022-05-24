By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 13:49

Some of Alicante's southern provinces earn the lowest income in Spain. Image: Roman Wimmers/ Unsplash

TORREVIEJA, Elche and Benidorm in the south of Alicante province are near the top of the list when it comes to having the lowest income in Spain, according to a National Institute of Statistics (INE) study.

The Urban Indicators 2022 study, published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Monday, May 23, has placed the residents from the aforementioned southern Alicante provinces among Spain’s lowest annual income earners, which also includes Gandia, in the province of Valencia.

In fact, Torrevieja sits in first place with the lowest average annual net income in Spain, with €8,35 per resident.

Fourth place goes to Elche, with €9.61, while Benidorm takes eighth place, with €10,36. Finally, Gandia is in 13th position out of 20, with €10,88.

As for municipalities, the south of the province of Alicante also comes out badly in terms of per capita income.

In the list of 50 municipalities with the lowest average income, there are five Alicante towns; Almoradí, which sits in eighth place with €8,277, Crevillent with €8,68, Pilar de la Horadada with €9,13 and finally Aspe with €9,16, who all join Torrevieja.

Only two Valencian municipalities appear on Spain’s highest average income list; Bétera, in 42nd place, with €14,71 per resident and Alboraya with €14,49.

In terms of employment, only three cities in the Valencian Community have above-average levels of employment; Alcoy (Alicante), in second position in Spain with 23 per cent; Sagunt, in fourth position with 22.9 per cent and Castellón de la Plana,12th, with 16.3 per cent.

