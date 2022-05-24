By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 14:20

Association of Neighbours of Almeria organise the First Gazpacho Fair in Loma Cabrera Credit: Creative Commons

This Sunday they will use the Gazpacho Fair to pay tribute to the Almerian farmers who worked during the quarantine and the Ukrainian flag will be raised in honour of their Ukrainian farmers.

Neighbours of Almeria have organised the First Gazpacho Fair, which will be held on Sunday, May, 29, starting at starting at 12.pm, in the Plaza de San José in the village of Loma Cabrera, Almeria, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

This incredible initiative is the brainchild of the Los Llanos neighbourhood association set to take place on the special occasion of Family Farmers’ Day.

“Today we are the only neighbourhood in the city to hold this event”, say some proud neighbours, who will take advantage of this event to pay tribute to all the farmers who have worked during Covid-19 “so that no vegetable/fruit is missing from our table”.

The event, that includes the traditional gazpacho (a cold soup made from blended raw vegetables) made with local produce, will be enlivened with musical performances, folk dances, raffles and children’s activities.

In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be raised in homage to all the Ukrainian farmers in the city.

“Loma Cabrera is a neighbourhood of farmers, as can be seen in the greenhouses that surround our neighbourhood,” stated the neighbourhood group.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.