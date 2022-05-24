By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 14:20
Association of Neighbours of Almeria organise the First Gazpacho Fair in Loma Cabrera
Credit: Creative Commons
Neighbours of Almeria have organised the First Gazpacho Fair, which will be held on Sunday, May, 29, starting at starting at 12.pm, in the Plaza de San José in the village of Loma Cabrera, Almeria, as reported by Diario de Almeria.
This incredible initiative is the brainchild of the Los Llanos neighbourhood association set to take place on the special occasion of Family Farmers’ Day.
“Today we are the only neighbourhood in the city to hold this event”, say some proud neighbours, who will take advantage of this event to pay tribute to all the farmers who have worked during Covid-19 “so that no vegetable/fruit is missing from our table”.
The event, that includes the traditional gazpacho (a cold soup made from blended raw vegetables) made with local produce, will be enlivened with musical performances, folk dances, raffles and children’s activities.
In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be raised in homage to all the Ukrainian farmers in the city.
“Loma Cabrera is a neighbourhood of farmers, as can be seen in the greenhouses that surround our neighbourhood,” stated the neighbourhood group.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.