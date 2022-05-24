BREAKING: 19-year-old Brit seriously injured in horror headfirst plunge in Magaluf pool

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 11:55
The event took place at 1.25 am this morning after the Brit jumped into the pool at the Magaluf Oceans Beach Club, according to Spanish media outlets.
Emergency services were called to the scene after reports that a young man had thrown himself headfirst into the shallow end of a swimming pool located in the hotel in Calvià, Balearic Islands.
When paramedics arrived, the young Brit was found with a severe head injury and possible spinal cord damage and was rushed to the Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma where he is said to be in serious condition.
This is the second serious incident to have occurred in Magaluf this year.
On May 12, another British tourist died when he fell from a seventh-floor balcony of Magaluf’s Melià South Beach hotel.
According to Spanish media reports, the accident occurred at around 8.30 am. when the British man swung over the railing, lost his balance and fell more than 15 metres to the ground.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, however, medics were unable to save the life of the young man, who died instantly from the serious injuries sustained as a result of the fall.
