BREAKING NEWS: Chinese and Russian bombers reportedly fly around Japan

By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 12:10

BREAKING NEWS: Chinese and Russian bombers fly around Japan

A total of four Chinese and four Russian bombers flew in formation around the Japanese archipelago on May, 24, as reported by The Sankei News.

Japanese government officials revealed that the Chinese and Russian bombers flew around Japan while a summit meeting of the Quad of four countries (Japan, the US, Australia and India) was being held and it is believed that China and Russia took joint action in response to the meeting.

The formation flight was conducted by two Chinese H6 bombers and two Russian TU95 bombers. Two Chinese H6 bombers and two Russian TU95 bombers.

Air Self-Defence Force fighter jets reportedly scrambled. This is the first time since November 2021 that Chinese and Russian bombers have flown in formation around Japan, and the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year.

A total of 10 Chinese and Russian naval vessels circled the Japanese archipelago in October last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 4 and said that China and Russia resolutely support efforts to safeguard the fundamental interests of both countries.

The news of the Russian and Chinese planes circling Japan comes a few weeks after Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence reported 18 Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan’s Defence zone on Friday, May, 6.

