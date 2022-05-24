By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 19:59
BREAKING NEWS: Meghan Markle's father suffers a massive stroke.
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is currently being treated in a hospital in America after being admitted after suffering a massive stroke. The news was revealed exclusively to the Daily Mail by renowned journalist Dan Wootton, who knows Mr Markle through their previous interviews.
According to Mr Wootton, posting in his Twitter profile, he had learned of the incident this morning, Tuesday, May 24, but had agreed with Mr Markle and his daughter, Samantha Markle, to keep it secret. That was until a leak from inside the hospital contacted a high-profile website. That of course would have seen the news released anyway.
“My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest”, Samantha Markle told Dan Wootton exclusively.
She added: “It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured, and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard for the past few years. That is unforgivable”.
In just seven days’ time, Thomas Markle was due to be in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He was also scheduled to appear on Wootton’s GB News show. The major stroke is believed to have made Mr Markle lose the ability to speak. Tests have apparently been carried out at the hospital to determine the seriousness of the stroke.
This is an incredible occurrence considering Mr Markle suffered a heart attack prior to Meghan’s wedding to prince harry, which resulted in his missing the occasion. Now, he will not make it to Windsor Castle for the Queen’s 70th anniversary either.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.