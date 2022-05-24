By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 19:59

BREAKING NEWS: Meghan Markle's father suffers a massive stroke.

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, has been rushed into hospital in America after suffering a major stroke.

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is currently being treated in a hospital in America after being admitted after suffering a massive stroke. The news was revealed exclusively to the Daily Mail by renowned journalist Dan Wootton, who knows Mr Markle through their previous interviews.

According to Mr Wootton, posting in his Twitter profile, he had learned of the incident this morning, Tuesday, May 24, but had agreed with Mr Markle and his daughter, Samantha Markle, to keep it secret. That was until a leak from inside the hospital contacted a high-profile website. That of course would have seen the news released anyway.

“My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest”, Samantha Markle told Dan Wootton exclusively.

She added: “It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured, and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard for the past few years. That is unforgivable”.

In just seven days’ time, Thomas Markle was due to be in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He was also scheduled to appear on Wootton’s GB News show. The major stroke is believed to have made Mr Markle lose the ability to speak. Tests have apparently been carried out at the hospital to determine the seriousness of the stroke.

This is an incredible occurrence considering Mr Markle suffered a heart attack prior to Meghan’s wedding to prince harry, which resulted in his missing the occasion. Now, he will not make it to Windsor Castle for the Queen’s 70th anniversary either.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.