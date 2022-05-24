By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 14:21

Bruce Springsteen 2023 world tour to start in Spain mage Twitter @Bruce Springsteen

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has announced a new world tour for 2023, and it starts in Spain.

The 19 stop tour across Europe will see the man himself and the E-Street band kick off their tour at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on April 28, 2023.

Springsteen hasn’t toured for close on six years, making this a do not miss concert, as it is unclear when he will tour again and certainly when he will revisit Europe.

Their last performance was on Saturday Night Live back in December 2020, where they appeared to launch two live versions of songs from their most recent album “Letter to you” which reached number one in 11 countries.

Although he has released no new material since, he has been busy collaborating with Barack Obama and reprising his hit show “Springsteen On Broadway” which helped reopen New York City theatres last summer.

The band contains many legends in their own right, so the show should be something to remember, with the current lineup: The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

Springsteen will move on to Europe from Spain performing in all the major centres including Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris, Rome etc. The Barcelona performance will however be his only show in Spain.

Tickets range between €65 and €125 and are expected to sell out fairly quickly. For ticket info, visit brucespringsteen.net/shows.

Announcing the world tour, Springsteen said: “I’m looking forward to seeing our amazing and loyal fans again next year. And I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band again. See you next year…and beyond.”

