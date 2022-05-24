By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 19:30

Correos postal service now offers its customers home parcel collection service Credit: Twitter @Correos

Correos has introduced a new home parcel collection service aimed at private individuals, which offers its customers the possibility of collecting parcels from their homes without having to go to one of the company’s offices to drop off the shipment.

Correos’ so-called Special Parcel Service, which is contracted exclusively online, is currently available for parcels weighing up to 20 kg, both standard (iPaq) and urgent (iPaq Plus), with delivery destinations including anywhere on the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, although it will soon be extended to the whole of Spain and international deliveries.

“Managing parcel delivery is easier than ever with our new Special Parcel Service where we pick up your parcel, prepare it and deliver it wherever you tell us ➡️📦,” read a Tweet posted by Correos alongside a video explaining the new service.

Gestionar el envío de paquetes a domicilio es más fácil que nunca con nuestro nuevo Servicio Especial de Paquetería con el que nos encargamos de recoger tu paquete, prepararlo y entregarlo donde tú nos digas ➡️📦 Contratación exclusiva online 👉 https://t.co/PWCNZ78FJI — Correos (@Correos) May 23, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Correos

The collection of packages can be requested from the web page of the postal company in the Special Parcel Service section or from My Office (mioficina.correos.es) so registering a shipment only requires the filling out of a simple form.

Once requested, the postman will go to the address indicated by the customer to make the collection and add the requested shipping label.

This new home parcel collection service also incorporates the Correos Modify option, available for all national deliveries, which allows customers to easily and quickly change the date and address of parcel delivery in real time from any computer or mobile phone.

Once again, Correos is making progress with the development of new competitive logistics solutions, which adapt to the needs of its customers, in its aim to streamline and simplify the use of parcel services to facilitate the day-to-day lives of citizens.

