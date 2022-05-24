Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, May 24, reveal a drop in the incidence rate

By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 21:34

Image of a coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

A drop in the incidence rate is shown in the latest Covid numbers in Spain, released by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, May 24, compiled with data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that 42,272 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded across the country.

Of this total, 21,594 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. According to official data from the Ministry of Health, including today’s Covid numbers in Spain, this brings the total number of infections to 12,280,345 since the start of the pandemic in the country.

In the last 14 days, the average incidence rate in people aged over 60 shows a decrease of almost 50 points. It currently stands at 800.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the figure of 848.62 notified last Friday, May 20. A total of 98,603 positives have been registered in this age group in the last 14 days.

Another 158 deaths from Covid-19 have been added to today’s total. Since the pandemic started in Spain, according to official health data, 106,105 people have died from the virus.

There are currently 7,364 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 7,558 a week ago, with 364 in an ICU (363 last Tuesday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.94 per cent, compared to 6.10 per cent last Tuesday, May 17. In ICUs, 4.07 per cent of the beds are occupied, compared to 4.20 per cent one week ago.

