Katie Price won’t appear in court today, thanks to an obscure rule

By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 18:08

Katie Price won't appear in court today due to an obscure rule Credit: Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The reality star, 44, was allegedly caught driving her BMW while over the speed limit in a 60mph zone.

According to Anapect Guide, model Katie Price will avoid jail for speeding because her offence is being dealt with remotely under the single justice procedure. She does not have to appear in court and can be dealt with by a fine and/or points on her license and a driving ban.

She cannot be jailed under the procedure.

The reality star, 44, was allegedly caught driving her BMW while over the speed limit in a 60mph zone near her mansion in Horsham, West Sussex in September last year. Her case is listed at Crawley Magistrates Court, but it will be dealt with remotely under the little-known Single Justice Procedure.

A single magistrate who does not have to be sitting in the court where a case is listed to be able to deal with it. The procedure was set up in 2015 to deal with minor traffic offences and low-level fare evasion.

It has also recently been used widely to deal with breaches of coronavirus rules. They are dealt with by the magistrate who looks at the relevant paperwork before coming to a decision.

Defendants can make a plea online, but if they plead not guilty, they must turn up in court at a later date.

After the accident, tests showed that the TV personality had 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath – almost twice the legal limit of 35mcg. She also tested positive for cocaine.

District Judge Amanda Kelly criticized the former model for ‘thinking he was above the law’ and said her driving record was ‘one of the worst I’ve ever seen’.

Sussex police said they wanted to appeal the ban, but found no legal basis for doing so.

She was charged with felony criminal mischief for appearing in court at least 16 times but was never arrested.

On January 21, she was charged with felony criminal mischief for sending a message to her former partner, Michel Penticost.

