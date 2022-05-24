Malaga will remodel the Theatre and San Pedro Square

By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 14:14

The budget for the works amounts to 528,000 euros and will take ten months to complete.

According to Málaga Hoy, Málaga Town Hall is promoting the new regeneration program with plans to extend the already semi-pedestrianized area of Carretería-Álamos down to the Plaza de San Pedro de Alcántara and the Plaza del Teatro

These works are aimed at regenerating both squares and integrating them with Carretería Street. The hope is the route through the medieval wall is given continuity.

The area covers approximately1,000 square metres and priority is given to the foreseen incorporation of sustainable elements with the use of natural recyclable materials and the installation of low consumption lighting. They also plan to recover the existing cobblestone in Theatre Square.



The creation of inclusive spaces will be carried out through three areas: two static areas, one in the Plaza San Pedro de Alcántara, designed as an extension and continuation of Carretería street and another, in the Plaza del Teatro in order to enhance the value of the ficus and as a place for citizen use.

The project also includes the introduction of children’s play zones in the Plaza San Pedro de Alcántara in the hope of developing the artistic skills of children of different ages.

This project, is part of the Edusi Málaga-Perchel-Lagunillas project, 80% co-financed by the European Union, through the European Regional Development Fund

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.