By Guest Writer • 24 May 2022 • 13:22

The German team training in Marbella Credit: DFB Team twitter

MARBELLA is a magnet for international football teams with the latest arrivals at the Marbella Football Centre (MFC) being the German National Team.

The four-time world champions are spending five days training before their UEFA Nations League clashes against Italy on June 4, England on June 7 and Hungary on June 11 with further return matches due in September.

Germany is the fourth World Cup team to visit Marbella Football Centre in recent months, along with Switzerland, Denmark and Qatar and although German league clubs have visited in the past, this is the first time the full national team has travelled to Marbella.

There will be no adverse treatment for the German squad who are due to meet Spain in group E of the World Cup Qatar, together with Spain and either Costa Rica or New Zealand (who are already booked into the MFC for later this month).

Also arriving for private training is returnee Erling Haaland who has just signed to recently crowned Premier League champions Manchester City who paid €60 million to Borussia Dortmund for his services.

Haaland who is now alternating between training in the gym and on the pitch played along the coast in Gibraltar in the World Cup Qualifiers, scoring a hat trick in Norway but being substituted after just an hour on the return visit to the Rock.

