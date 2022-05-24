By Guest Writer • 24 May 2022 • 11:56

Get wet for charity Credit: Mijas Council

ON May 19 Mijas Council launched a special charity promotion entitled ‘Mójate con la solidarity’ (Get wet with solidarity) aimed at children and their families.

The basic concept is that if children donate three items of school supplies to the Red Cross for distribution to families in need, they will be given free entry to the AquaMijas water park.

It may seem a little complicated but in order to stop the risk of unnecessary queues, applicants will have to apply on the municipal website www.mijas.es for an appointment which can be on any Monday or Thursday between 3.30pm to 7.50pm until June 30 to deliver the items and collect tickets.

6,000 personalised tickets will be available and if used after September 1, will be good for entrance for two rather than one during the summer season.

Councillor for Youth, Tamara Vera said “We resume one of our star activities, ‘Get wet with solidarity’, and we do it again hand in hand with AquaMijas and the Red Cross.

“After two years of pandemic where we have not been able to make this offer, we return to this format again.

“In total, we will distribute some 6,000 tickets to the water park among our residents in exchange for donations of school supplies such as pens, sheets of paper, markers, highlighters, erasers, sharpeners, pencils, scissors or notebooks that will end up in the hands of those families that need them most.”

During the last campaign, some 100 families in need were assisted but with this offer, it is expected that this year’s figure will be much higher.

