24 May 2022

Pinoso couple sell their car and accuse son of theft to collect the insurance. CC/Wikimedia

The Guardia Civil in Alicante has investigated a couple who denounced her son as allegedly responsible for the theft of their vehicle.

According to EFE, the police then discovered that the couple had sold their car to a junkyard and by simulating the theft, they intended to collect compensation from the insurance company.

On the 2nd May, an un-named 54 year old man and 53 year old woman attended the Guardia Civil station in Pinoso to report that their car had been stolen. They even went on to accuse the woman’s 36 year old son of the theft. A crime that is punishable by a fine and six to twelve months in prison.

However, the Guardia began an investigation because the details “did not fit” and after requesting numerous documentation, taking statements from possible witnesses and conducting several inspections in establishments in the vicinity, the police found out that in fact the complainant couple had sold the car to a motor vehicle scrapyard.

Subsequently, and with the intention of collecting the compensation for the theft of the vehicle that they had contracted in the insurance policy, they tried to pretend that such a crime had occurred, so that once all the evidence was collected, on the 14th May both were investigated for a crime of fraud and another of simulation of crime.



The proceedings have been sent to the Court in Novelda and the vehicle has been seized and is at the disposal of the court.



