By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 10:16

President Zelensky: "We have no alternative but to fight and win". Image: Ukraine Gov

AFTER speaking at the World Economic Forum ‘Davos’ meeting on Monday, May 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that the “coming weeks of the war will be difficult, yet Ukraine has no alternative but to fight and win.”

Speaking to his nation on Monday, May 23, President Zelensky said that Russia have waged “a very brutal war against us” and called on nations to supply his Ukrainian army with “the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome the advantage of the Russian army, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons.”

“Every day, addressing our people, I emphasise how difficult and at what cost it is to defend against Russian aggression,” he said.

“The occupiers are waging a very brutal war against us. Indeed, there has been no such war on the European continent for 77 years. Total war. When the enemy tries to destroy as many people and infrastructure as possible.

“The clearance of debris in Desna in the Chernihiv region has been completed. 87 dead. And these were only four missiles.”

He added: “In total, since February 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes at Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. The vast majority was aimed at civilian objects.

“In less than three months, there have been more than 3,000 airstrikes by Russian aircraft and helicopters. What other country has withstood such a scale of strikes?”

The 44-year-old, who recently revealed that Ukraine is losing $5 billion (€4.7 billion) a month, called for help and support with weaponry.

“Every time we tell our partners that we need modern anti-missile weapons, modern combat aircraft, we are not just making a formal request. We say that our request is the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are asking for,” he said.

“All our partners agree that Ukraine’s struggle in the war against Russia is the protection of the common values of all countries in the free world. Our common freedom. And if so, then we have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially weapons.

“My every international negotiation, every address to parliaments or other foreign audiences is necessarily related to this topic.

He added: “And I am grateful to all those partners who help and provide us with the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome the advantage of the Russian army, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons.”

Speaking at the Davos Forum, the actor-turned-politician called for more financial support, something he has addressed in recent nightly correspondents, even calling for “Russia to be held financially responsible for the crimes it’s committed“.

He concluded: “Today, as every day, I worked to increase the pressure on Russia. Our representatives in Davos are working to give Ukraine more financial and humanitarian support. And for all diplomats of our state the absolute priority is weapons and ammunition for our state.”

