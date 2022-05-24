Putin’s possible exit being discussed according to Kremlin sources

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 13:00

Breaking News: A possible exit is being discussed for Putin's according to Kremlin sources Source: Twitter @Maytechummia

An independent news site in Lativia has reported that Putin’s exit is being plotted in what are described as behind the scenes discussions in the Kremlin.

According to Meduza and reported by Sky News on Tuesday, May 24, cites sources close to the Kremlin that say there is increasing dissatisfaction with President Vladimir Putin from both sides, both for and against the invasion of Ukraine.

This they say has led to open discussions within the Kremlin over Putin’s future.

Opposition to the invasion is growing, with those opposed to the war becoming increasingly vocal and open about their opposition. At the same time, however, there appears to be increasing frustration from those who are in favour of the invasion annoyed by the slow progress.

Whether these two opposing views can come together and agree how to remove Putin and who to replace him with remains to be seen.

What is clear is that senior business figures are unhappy with Putin’s war, which they believe was initiated without any thought for the consequences. Those consequences have seen many of those lose access to their business, homes and assets as sanctions are imposed.

The reports suggest that the discussions do not involve efforts to “overthrow Putin right now and a conspiracy…. being prepared”, “there is an understanding, or a wish, that in a fairly foreseeable future he will not govern the state”.

“The president messed up, but then everything can be fixed – somehow come to an agreement [with the West and Ukraine],” according to one of their sources.

The sources however downplay any imminent exit for Putin, that is unless his health deteriorates rapidly. This would suggest that despite the unhappiness with the situation, he still remains very much in control and that his exit it is just talk, for now.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.