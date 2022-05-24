By Guest Writer • 24 May 2022 • 15:29

Enjoy travelling on the Benalmadena cable car Credit: Benalmadena Council

RESIDENTS in Benalmadena get free cable car rides on the last weekend of each month.

To register for June, you need to email [email protected] and attach details of your DNI, passport and registration certificate which should be sent after June 14 and before the last Wednesday of the month.

This is currently an ongoing offer and in April, almost 1,000 residents took advantage of the free pass offered by the operators of the cable car Innoben.

An added bonus, apart from the fantastic views is that at the end of your ride, you will be able to alight at the top of Mount Calamorro where you can discover the wonderful world of falconry.

The Valle de las Águilas Foundation is a privately funded operation which has two shows displaying their collection of birds of prey at 12.30pm and 2.30pm but you will have to pay when you arrive if you wish to visit the property or view the show.

Although it is planned to run the shows every day, this can change depending upon weather conditions and if there are any problems with the birds’ health or safety.

Thank you for reading ‘Residents in Benalmadena get free cable car rides’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.