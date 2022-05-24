By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 12:52

Russia accused of using smartphone games to recruit Ukrainian children Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has caught Russia’s Special Services using smartphone games to recruit Ukrainian children, according to a statement given by the SBU on Tuesday, May, 24.

“In one addendum, participants are looking for so-called “boxes” of virtual prizes that can be exchanged for electronic money ⬇️,” read a Tweet posted by the Security Service of Ukraine alongside footage explaining the case.

СБУ викрила спецслужби рф на використанні смартфон-ігор для вербування українських дітей В одному з додатків учасники мають шукати так звані «коробки» з віртуальними призами, які можна обміняти на електронні гроші ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/45ktVI7bdY — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 24, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The full statement given on the official Telegram of the Security Service of Ukraine continued:

“While walking the route, the children take photographs of the terrain, military facilities and critical infrastructure in different settlements.”

“At the same time, an IT company controlled by Russia’s special services, which is registered in one of the European countries and is engaged in the distribution of interactive platforms, has access to the administration of this technology.”

“Thus, the enemy used Ukrainian children to gather information on the location of strategically important facilities “in the dark”, i.e. without their knowledge.”

“In particular, two children were detained in Kirovohrad region for taking pictures of checkpoints, fuel stations and transport routes.”

“The SBU is implementing comprehensive measures to block the thieves’ intrusion into electronic systems of official mobile data and to prosecute the perpetrators.”

