By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 11:46

Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians while posing as Lord of the Rings characters Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Russian soldiers have killed Ukrainians while pretending to be characters from the popular book series “The Lord Of The Rings” by J. R. R. Tolkien, as reported by the Ukrainian Security Service on Tuesday, May 24.

“The Russian soldiers are not called orcs for nothing – some of them are really fans of these “Lord of the Rings” characters and enjoy killing peaceful Ukrainians.”

“The new leaked audio of the SBU is shocking, and it is no longer fantasy, but pure racism and sadism ⬇️”, read a Tweet posted by the Ukrainian Security Service, alongside audio of the intercepted telephone call

Російських окупантів не дарма називають орками – деякі з них дійсно фанатіють від цих персонажів «Володаря кілець» і насолоджуються вбивствами мирних українців Нове перехоплення СБУ шокує, і це вже не фантастика, а звичайний рашизм і садизм ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RDU1N7eqiZ — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 24, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The full statement given on the Ukraine Security Service’s Telegram stated:

“The new SSU leaked audio is shocking, and it’s no longer fantasy, but the usual snide racism and sadism.”

The Russian soldier on the telephone call stated: “We caught ‘Ukra’ yesterday. He’s in a different world now. I drove my ‘pig-pen’ right through his heart.I have a blade like Frodo Baggins. So I fulfilled my dream. I wanted to cut a man’s tendons and put a stake in him.”

“The woman feels bad for the beaten Ukrainian, but she is still disgusted to hear about the crooked dreams of her orc,” stated the Ukrainian Security Service.

“Judging from this, she does not look forward to his return home.We will do our best to prevent his return from war!,” concluded the message by the Ukrainian Security Service.

