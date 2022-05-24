BREAKING NEWS: Multiple assassination attempts on Putin claims Ukraine's Defence Ministry Close
Trending:

Sebastian Vettel robbed in Barcelona following Spanish Grand Prix

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 24 May 2022 • 8:31

Sebastian Vettel robbed in Barcelona following Spanish Grand Prix - Image twitter @sebastianvettelnews

Four time world champion Sebastian Vettel has tweeted that he was robbed in Barcelona following the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, May 22.

According to the tweet, thieves got away with Vettel’s bag, however he was able to locate it after tracking his Apple AirPods using the GPS locator that they are fitted with.

He is said to have jumped on his scooter and chased after them, only to find the bag discarded and most of the contents missing.

It isn’t clear whether Vettel did accost the thieves or whether he simply found the bag. The police have since warned that it is unwise to chase after thieves, as you could endanger your life by doing so.

What isn’t clear either is what Vettel was robbed of or what the bag contained, but Vettel is known to be one not to back down and would most likely have not thought twice about chasing the robbers. Surprisingly, the thieves did not take the expensive AirPods, but they have been aware that they are traceable.

Vettel, now a driver with Aston Martin, finished in 11th place during Sunday’s race, and is currently in 14th place in the 2022 F1 driver standings. Aston Martin is in ninth place out of 10 teams through the season’s first six races.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading