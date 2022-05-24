Shock as 15-year-old student dies following cardiac arrest during athletics practice

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 11:35

Shock as 15-year-old student dies following cardiac arrest during track and field practice. Image: Google

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old student after he suffered a cardiac arrest during track and field practice in the US.

On Monday, May 23, it was revealed that a 15-year old boy suffered a cardiac arrest at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana and died suddenly while participating in athletics practice.

The Lawrence Township School District shared the information via social media and many tributes were paid to the young athlete following the news.

“The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School are extremely saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of a 15-year old freshman student this evening at Track & Field practice.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counsellors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members.

“Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief,” a statement read.

According to Fox 59, emergency services were called to the school after receiving reports of a cardiac arrest, and no cause of death has officially been announced, the school later confirmed a student was in cardiac arrest in the area of the football field.

One person on Twitter wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Wildcats this evening following this evening’s tragic loss. We are prepared to support!”

The death of the young student tragically draws resemblance to Devonte Mumphrey and Preston Settles, who both collapsed during basketball games at the age of 15.

Devonte Mumphrey died from a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday, February 8.

Mumphrey collapsed during the Yellowjackets’ game in East Texas while Preston Settles died 22 days after he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing during a basketball game at the Brooks School gym in North Andover on February 5.

15-year-old Settles, who was described as “a happy, healthy, smart, active kid” by his father, apparently told a teammate before he collapsed: “I feel like my heart is racing.”