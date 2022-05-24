By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 18:59

Sophie and Edward make pizzas during delightful school trip. Content: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have been getting into the Jubilee spirit this afternoon while at the Agricultural Society’s Education Day, Isle of Wight

According to the Express, the royal couple joined the school children during a pizza-making class. Upon on arrival at the school, pupils at the school presented the royal couple with pretty pink flowers.

The visit to the school comes in the days just before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and as well as making platinum Jubilee-inspired pizzas with the children, the pair also got to meet some of the Island’s animals.

Prince Edward also jumped in to help the children prepare bunting ready for next week’s celebrations.

HM Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Susie Sheldon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to the Isle of Wight. They have both always been great supporters of the Island and maintained a close interest during the Covid pandemic. Their support of so many different aspects of our community is much appreciated.”

While visiting the Isle of Wight, the Queen’s youngest son and his wife plan to carry out a number of engagements including visiting Pan Estate in Newport, to see the work done by the Community Centre and Barnados Family Centre.

They are then expected to visit the sheltered housing at Columbus House to see and join in with their preparations to celebrate next week’s events.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.