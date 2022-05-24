Suspected case of child hepatitis in the Region of Murcia

By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 5:14

Image of a hepatitis cell. Credit: Creative Commons

A suspected case of child hepatitis reported by the Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia.

The Ministry of Health of the Region of Murcia, this Monday, May 23, reported the detection of a suspected case of non-AE acute childhood hepatitis in the Community. Following the established protocol, the child has been admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, as reported by laverdad.es.

According to the same sources, the patient is being treated and is progressing favourably, and the regional health system is prepared to deal with this pathology. The case was declared this Monday as a ‘case under investigation’, after returning negative results in the different Hepatitis tests.

Manuel Sanchez-Solis, head of the hospital’s Pediatrics service, explained that the analyses carried out in La Arrixaca have ruled out that the cause of hepatitis is any of the five viruses that are usually behind this disease (from hepatitis A to E). “There is no trace of any of the usual viruses, and that is why samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Centre, in Majadahonda, Madrid“.

A call for calm among the public has been made by the health department, as the patient is displaying a favourable prognosis. The causes of this mystery disease among children worldwide are still unknown, although international organisations are working hard to determine its origin.

