By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 14:50
Tragic death of swimmer at Almeria beach is reminder of dangers of rising temperatures
Credit: Creative Commons
The emergency services reportedly tried to revive the swimmer for almost an hour without success after rushing to the scene at the Almerian beach, as reported by La Voz de Almeria.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was snorkelling on the Cuevas beach when he began to feel unwell. At that moment, another swimmer pulled him to a rock where he could sit down, but seeing that the man’s condition did not improve, they took him to the shore and called 061.
The man was aged between 70 and 80 years old.
Those present reported that it took the emergency medical services more than three quarters of an hour to reach the scene of the incident.
The swimmer was already unconscious when the medical team arrived and although they tried to revive him for more than an hour and a half, he finally died. The victim was in the company of his wife at the time of the incident.
The death of the swimmer is a reminder of the importance of proper hydration and heat awareness as the temperatures rise during the Spanish summer months, with Spain’s Ministry of Health and Emergency Services issuing various warnings and reminders during the last week.
